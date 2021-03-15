Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Request has a total market capitalization of $117.18 million and $7.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.34 or 0.00657978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.