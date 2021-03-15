Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane Sells 8,162 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

