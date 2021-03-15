Reviewing HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) & Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

HMS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HMS and Newtek Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 12 1 0 2.08 Newtek Business Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

HMS currently has a consensus price target of $34.29, suggesting a potential downside of 6.71%. Newtek Business Services has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.78%. Given HMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMS and Newtek Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $626.40 million 5.20 $87.22 million $1.15 31.96 Newtek Business Services $59.29 million 9.96 $41.13 million $2.33 11.64

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services. Newtek Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 8.51% 8.86% 6.18% Newtek Business Services 32.87% 15.07% 6.24%

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

