ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Up 8.9%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 3,944,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,176,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWLK. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

