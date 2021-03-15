Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Erie Indemnity worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $230.03 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

