Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.05 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of MGIC Investment worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MTG stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

