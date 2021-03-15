Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.15 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CIT Group were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

