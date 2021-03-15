Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Eagle Materials worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,302 shares of company stock worth $22,578,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

