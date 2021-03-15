Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,131 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $106.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

