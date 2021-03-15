Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,170 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

