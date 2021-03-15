Rhumbline Advisers Sells 80,018 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,018 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

JNPR stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

