Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth about $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 122,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $11,058,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $169.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

