Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 11th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

RTMVY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 31,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,041. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

