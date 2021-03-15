RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 5,100 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $1,725,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,140,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RingCentral stock opened at $343.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.54 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in RingCentral by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.