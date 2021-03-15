RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $22.24 on Monday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $70,665.48.

