Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RMCF opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

