Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $28.50.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.