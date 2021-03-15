Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

