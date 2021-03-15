Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.99 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Root

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.