Roth Capital Boosts Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Price Target to $16.00

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Champions Oncology stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. Analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

