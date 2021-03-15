Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $11.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.08% from the company’s previous close.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

