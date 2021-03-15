Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.59.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$511.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.44. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.