Royal Bank of Canada Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$113.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.67.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$116.21 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$62.79 and a 52-week high of C$118.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

