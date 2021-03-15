Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 708

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 343.73 ($4.49).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 501.80 ($6.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.09. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 507.80 ($6.63). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

In related news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.