Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.15 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 119.6% higher against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $3.96 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.73 or 0.00453393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00061899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00068957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.31 or 0.00521268 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

