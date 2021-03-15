Ruler Protocol Price Down 34.3% This Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $220.30 or 0.00391772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $823,703.55 and $233,346.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00456253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00094842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00520945 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

