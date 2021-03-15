Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 234,368 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

