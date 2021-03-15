Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $905,000 Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Meredith worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Meredith by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDP opened at $36.96 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

