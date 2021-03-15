Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $804,000 Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 90,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

