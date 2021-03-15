Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,985 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

