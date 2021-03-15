Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,470 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WPP were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $126,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $63.26 on Monday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.