Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 68,652 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of XBiotech worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in XBiotech by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,981,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,212,851.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $584.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

