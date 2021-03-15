Safe-T Group (SFET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.76. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

