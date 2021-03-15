salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,591,722 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of salesforce.com worth $358,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $277,574,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 125,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 506.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 95,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 17,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

