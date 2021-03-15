Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.12. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

