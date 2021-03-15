Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $72.07.

