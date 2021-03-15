Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.24. 9,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,129. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $397.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

