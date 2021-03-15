Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,731. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

