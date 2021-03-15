Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,755 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,046. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

