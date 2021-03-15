Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 926 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.99. 114,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $363.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

