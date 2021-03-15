Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $84.77. 45,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.