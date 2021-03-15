Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Scala has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $7,929.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.75 or 0.00457081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00095335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00573531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,640,534,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,840,534,177 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

