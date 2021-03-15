Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,442 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 156,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779,221. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

