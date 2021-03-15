Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 113.0% in February

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $160.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

