Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $835,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.91 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

