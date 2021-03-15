Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 on Monday. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,695.00 and a one year high of $1,695.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,695.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

