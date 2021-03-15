Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

