Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,426 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

