Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $132.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

