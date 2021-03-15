Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $168.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.62. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

